Indian occupied forces martyr two more youth in Shopian

SRINAGAR: Indian forces on Monday in their fresh act of state terrorism have martyred two more youth in Shopian, an area of occupied Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Services (KMS), the youth were gunned down during a so called cordon and search operation in the area.

The internet and mobile services have been suspended in Shopian soon after the martyrdom of the youth by the puppet administration, said KMS.

Only in the month of May, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 34 Kashmiris.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, the killings rendered 4 women widowed and 10 children orphaned.

During the month, 601 people were critically injured due to the firing of pellets, bullets and teargas shells by Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel on peaceful demonstrators in the occupied territory while 156 civilians including a woman were arrested.

Most of the arrested persons were Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth.

The troops molested at least 5 women and damaged and ransacked 39 houses during the period.

Meanwhile, in a statement in Srinagar, senior APHC leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said unresolved Kashmir dispute is main cause of sufferings of people of occupied Kashmir.

