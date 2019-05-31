Indian troops martyr youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism on Friday martyred a youth in Shopian, an area of occupied Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Services (KMS), the youth was killed during a cordon and search operation in the area.

The internet and mobile services have been suspended in Shopian soon after the martyrdom of the youth by the puppet administration, said KMS.

On Wednesday, more than 50 people were injured, as the Indian forces used brute force by on peaceful protesters in occupied Kulgam district.

As per details, people hit to the streets in Tazipora-Mohammadpora area after the killing of a youth by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in pre-dawn hours.

Read more: OIC strongly condemns Indian HR abuse in held Kashmir

The injured were shifted to Primary Health Care (PHC) Muhammadpora and six of them were taken to district hospital Kulgam for treatment.

The six critically injured were identified as Nadeem Ahmad (pellet injury in left eye), Nawaz Ahmad (pellet injury in right eye), Adnan (pellet injury in left eye), Yawar Ahmad (bullet injuries in abdomen), Mohsin Ahmad (pellet injuries in body) and Basit Ahmad (pellet injuries on both arms).

Comments

comments