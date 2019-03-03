Indian pilot Abhinandan faces questions, undergoes check-up after release

Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who returned to his homeland late on Friday evening after being released by Pakistan army, underwent a check-up at a New Delhi hospital, according to Indian media reports.

It has been more than 24 hours since he returned to India but has not been allowed to meet his family.

Besides, he had to face questioning in connection with his being in Pakistan army’s custody since his ejection from a fighter jet which crashed after being shot down by a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jet for violating Pakistani airspace.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Read Also: Widow of killed Indian pilot appeals her nation to not cheer for war

Pakistani officials late Friday handed over Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to Indian authorities at Wahga Border crossing.

The release of pilot Abhinandan is a gesture of peace from Pakistan, in order to de-escalate the soaring tensions with New Delhi.

The announcement to release the captured pilot was made on Thursday by Prime Minister Imran Khan during a joint session of parliament.

On February 27, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) after striking down two Indian fighter jets arrested one pilot, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir — something that came as an unexpected setback for India.

Comments

comments