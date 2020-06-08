Any Indian aggression to receive befitting response, warns FM Qureshi  

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting Indian home minister’s rhetoric against Pakistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday categorically stated that any aggression or misadventure by New Delhi will receive a befitting response, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, FM Qureshi termed the recent Indian threats to Pakistan an attempt to sabotage Afghan peace process. He maintained that the Indian leadership was issuing threatening statements against Islamabad to divert global attention from its worsening internal situation and grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister asked Indian home minister Amit Anilchandra Shah to stop the rhetoric against Pakistan and reiterated that Islamabad is fully prepared to thwart any misadventure.

On the occasion, he asked that why Indian media kept silence over Ladakh issue? and why India is reluctant to conduct surgical strike in Ladakh?

Earlier today, Pakistan had strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings of nine more Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) in fake encounters.

In a message posted by Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Twitter, she had condemned the extra-judicial killings during so-called cordon and search operation in Shopian area of the occupied territory.

