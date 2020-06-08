Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killings of nine Kashmiri youth in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings of nine more Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) in fake encounters, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message posted by Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Twitter, she condemned the extra-judicial killings during so-called cordon and search operation in Shopian area of the occupied territory.

“It is highly reprehensible that while world community is grappling with COVID-19, India remains busy intensifying its brutalization of the Kashmiri people,” the statement read.

The foreign office further said that Hindutva” agenda of RSS-BJP combine is targeting defenceless Kashmiris with mindless violence to break their will.

She said that it was responsibility of world community to urgently act and protect Kashmiris from killings and other brutalities being inflicted by Indian occupation forces.

“Pakistan will continue to call for holding India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people,” Aisha Farooqui said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian occupation forces in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of occupied Kashmir on Monday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, , the toll has jumped to nine in the past twenty-four hours.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Pinjoora area of the district. Five youth were martyred by the troops in the same area, yesterday.

The authorities also suspended all mobile internet services in the district.

