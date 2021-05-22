‘Indian spy’ arrested from Lahore claims crossed border over family dispute

LAHORE: A suspected Indian spy has been arrested from Nishtar Colony Lahore as he claimed that he had crossed the border to enter Pakistan after a family dispute, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details provided by police, the authorities intercepted a suspected man in Lahore, and during interrogation, he divulged that his name is Nadeem son of Jinmand, and had crossed the border to enter Pakistan from India.

The alleged Indian spy during the police probe said that he had entered Pakistan from the Ahmedpur Sharqia area of Punjab and crossed the border after a dispute with his family.

“Three Indian newspapers, matchbox, and clothes were recovered from his possession,” the police said adding that Nadeem has been handed over to Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for further investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistani security agencies on March 24, 2016, apprehended an ‘on-duty RAW agent’ from Balochistan. The suspect was said to be an officer of the Indian navy working for the covert agency to destabilize Pakistan.

The operative had contacts with banned organizations and was working on plans to break Karachi and Balochistan away from Pakistan and to sabotage the billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

On March 25, a day after the arrest, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said the Indian man arrested from Balochistan has no connection with the government, however, admitted that Kulbhushan Yadav is a former officer of the Indian navy.

On April 10, COAS, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa conﬁrmed his death sentence awarded by Field General Court Martial (FGCM).

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in July 2019 asked Pakistan to review the sentence while denying permission sought by India for the release of the spy.

