Indian Supreme Court serves notice to BJP govt over Article 370 cases

NEW DELHI: The Indian Supreme Court on Wednesday served notice to the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) government in petitions related to the abrogation of the special status for occupied Kashmir.

As many as 14 petitions have been filed in the Indian SC challenging the Modi government’s decision to revoke Article 370 and the imposition of curfew in occupied Kashmir.

A five-member constitutional bench of the Indian top court will hear the case in the first week of October.

On August 5, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday signed a bill to remove Article 370, about special status of Kashmir, from the Indian constitution.

Since the abortion of Article 370, the held valley is facing strict curfew and communication blockade.

Read more: Closely monitoring situation in occupied Kashmir: UN secretary general

What is Article 370 of Indian Constitution

According to the Constitution of India, Article 370 provides provisions regarding special autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

India on Monday abrogated Article 35A which gives special rights to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir territory. As per Article 35A, a person cannot acquire any immovable proper in Kashmir if he or she is not a permanent resident of the region.

Article 370 guarantees special status to Kashmir region, restricting the Indian state’s legislative powers.

Comments

comments