Closely monitoring situation in occupied Kashmir: UN secretary general

NEW YORK: The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that he is monitoring the worsening situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, especially tightening restrictions and mass arrests.

A spokesman to UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that we obviously continue to follow the situation very closely in Jammu and Kashmir and also reports of restrictions in the Indian-administered side of the line of control.

Last week, Antonio Guterres in a telephonic conversion with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that UN is watching the alarming situation in Occupied Kashmir and will continue playing its role in this regard.

Qureshi had telephoned UN secretary-general and apprised him about the simmering tensions between nuclear-armed arch-rivals Pakistan and India over atrocities and human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that regional peace situation has become precarious after the unilateral steps taken by India in Occupied Kashmir.

Read nore: Rahul’s detention at Srinagar airport exposed fascist face of India: FM Qureshi

Earlier, a delegation of Indian opposition leaders, including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday left for occupied Kashmir to visit Srinagar to assess the prevailing situation in the area.

Comments

comments