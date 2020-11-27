An Indian Navy trainer aircraft, MiG-29K, crashed into the Arabian sea on Thursday evening, according to reports.

“One pilot recovered, and search by air and surface units is in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident,” said the Indian Navy said in a statement.

This is the fourth crash in recent times involving MiG-29K aircraft. In February this year, a MiG-29K aircraft which was on routine training sorties had crashed in Goa. The pilot of the plane was able to eject on time.

In November last year, a twin-seater MiG-29K plane had crashed due to a bird hit after taking off from Goa naval airbase. Both pilots, however, had ejected safely.

In January 2018, a MiG-29K had crashed as it veered off the runway at the INS Hansa base in Goa. The pilot escaped unharmed.

