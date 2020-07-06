Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Indian troops injure five civilians in LoC firing: ISPR

loc firing indian troops

RAWALPINDI: Five civilians got injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nikial Sector, according to Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said the injured included two innocent boys and two elderly women.

It said Indian troops targeted the civilian population late last night. “Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” it added.

Earlier, a 22-year-old civilian had got injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) in Battal Sector late Saturday night, according to the ISPR.

On July 1, the Foreign Office had summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on June, 29 and 30, resulting in martyrdom of one person and serious injuries to five innocent civilians.

“The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons,” it said in a statement.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza tests positive for Covid-19

Must Read

Ex-PM Abbasi’s indictment in PSO case likely at next hearing

Pakistan

Asif Ali Zardari’s indictment in Park Lane reference deferred again

Pakistan

200-bed infectious diseases hospital in Karachi begins operations


ARY NEWS URDU