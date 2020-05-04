Indian troops martyr 14 year old in Occupied Jammu-Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, a 14-year-old boy has reportedly been martyred by Indian occupation forces in the illegally annexed valley on Monday, ARY News reported.

At least four personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and seven injured after a patrolling party of the paramilitary force was attacked in Wangam Qaziabad area of Handwara in Kashmir.

Read More: UK Labour Party leader slammed for controversial letter on Kashmir issue

The incident triggered an indiscriminate barrage of heavy firing from distraught Indian troops whereas Indian army personnel have gone berserk beating every passer-by and ransacking houses in search of possible attackers.

Earlier on April 29, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Read More: India unleashing genocide on Kashmir under garb of coronavirus: Mishal Malik

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian occupation forces martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Melhora in Zainapora area of Shopian district.

The killing of the youth triggered massive anti-India demonstrations in the area. Indian troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and Indian forces’ personnel. One youth suffered pellet injuries and was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

Comments

comments