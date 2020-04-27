India unleashing genocide on Kashmir under garb of coronavirus: Mishal Malik

ISLAMABAD: Wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik on Monday said that India is busy in dishing out the worst kind of barbarism on the people of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Malik said that the Indian occupational forces has martyred seven Kashmiri youngsters after cordoning off a residency.

She claimed that the Kulgam area of Kashmir became the sight of the appalling incident.

Malik lamented that the India has martyred 16 Kashmiris in the past 16 days and no one has batted an eye on the matter from the international community.

Mishal Malik urged the global peacemaking body of United Nations to play their part in putting an end to this blatant racially motivated ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris.

Malik said that it is a genocide that has been unleashed by India in Kashmir in the garb of the global coronavirus pandemic, she also urged global healthcare institutes to pay attention to the deprived land of Jammu and Kashmir which needs their help amidst the chaos and human rights violations.

Yesterday, Law Minister for Punjab Raja Basharat showed solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Basharat said that the Indian Armed Forces have set the most horrendous precedent by harassing innocent and helpless Kashmiri women.

