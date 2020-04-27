Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth in IoK

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district in IoK on Monday, taking the total number of youth martyred by the troops to 7 in less than 24 hours.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation at Lower Munda in Qazingund area of the district.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

On Sunday, the troops martyred four youth at Asthal in Kulgam district. The latest killings have raised the number of deaths to 16 since Wednesday.

Earlier, Indian troops martyred three Kashmiri youth in Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Saturday, two youth at Arwani in Islamabad district on Thursday and four others in Melhora area of Shopian district on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said India is violating international laws and UN resolutions by maneuvering to change demography of occupied Kashmir.

In a video message, he said changing domicile rules shows Indian leadership’s anti-Muslim agenda. He said New Delhi regime has incarcerated Hurriyat leaders instead of providing them food and medicines in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The foreign minister said Modi Government has put the entire Kashmiri leadership and thousands of Kashmiri youth in Indian jails to subjugate their voice and fundamental human rights.

