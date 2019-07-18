Indian troops martyr another Kashmiri youth in Sopore

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have martyred another Kashmiri youth in Sopore town of the occupied Kashmir, said Kashmir Media Service on Thursday.

The youth identified as Adnan Channa was killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation at Gund Brath area of the town.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities have arrested the aged leader and former General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami, Ghulam Qadir Lone, under black law, Public Safety Act.

Ghulam Qadir Lone was summoned at Kralgund Police Station of Handwara and was detained under draconian law Public Safety Act.

Jamaat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar while condemning the fresh arrest spree of party leaders and activists by Indian police termed the ongoing harassment as an exercise of political vendetta.

Read more: Indian troops martyr 1427 Kashmiris in five years

It may be noted, Indian troops, in their unabated acts of state terrorism, martyred 1,427 Kashmiris including scholars and highly qualified youth during the past five years.

According to the data released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Tuesday, 122 teenage boys and 31 women were killed, while 114 people were shot in custody or in fake encounters by Indian troops from January 2014 to 30th June 2019.

Comments

comments