Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in the Indian-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian occupation forces martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Melhora in Zainapora area of Shopian district.

The killing of the youth triggered massive anti-India demonstrations in the area. Indian troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and Indian forces’ personnel. One youth suffered pellet injuries and was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said India is violating international laws and UN resolutions by maneuvering to change demography of occupied Kashmir.

In a video message, he said changing domicile rules shows Indian leadership’s anti-Muslim agenda. He said New Delhi regime has incarcerated Hurriyat leaders instead of providing them food and medicines in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The foreign minister said Modi Government has put the entire Kashmiri leadership and thousands of Kashmiri youth in Indian jails to subjugate their voice and fundamental human rights.

