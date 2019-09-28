Indian troops martyr six people in occupied Kashmir  

SRINAGAR: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, have martyred at least six people in occupied Kashmir on Saturday.

According to the Kashmir media service, the occupation forces martyred three youths in Naranag area of Ganderbal during a violent military operation.

While three other Kashmiris were martyred by Indian troops in Batote area of Ramban district in Jammu region.

Earlier in the day, authorities in India-Occupied Kashmir had tightened restrictions on people’s movements on Saturday to prevent possible protests triggered by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at United Nations General Assembly.

Read More:UNGA speech: Kashmiris defy curfew to chant slogans in favour of PM Imran

PM Khan, in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, had warned there would be a bloodbath once India lifts its restrictions in Occupied Kashmir which have been in force since the Modi government revoked the region’s decades-old autonomy in August and detained thousands of people.

Soon after the speech, hundreds of Kashmiris had come out of their homes, shouting slogans in support of Khan late on Friday night and calling for the independence of Kashmir.

