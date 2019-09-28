Web Analytics
Soon after the speech, hundreds of Kashmiris came out of their homes, shouting slogans in support of Khan late on Friday night and calling for the independence of Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Authorities in India-Occupied Kashmir tightened restrictions on people’s movements on Saturday to prevent possible protests triggered by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at United Nations General Assembly.

PM Khan, in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, warned there would be a bloodbath once India lifts its restrictions in Occupied Kashmir which have been in force since the Modi government revoked the region’s decades-old autonomy in August and detained thousands of people.

On Saturday, police vans fitted with speakers made public announcements in some parts of Srinagar about movement restrictions, while additional troops were deployed to prevent any protests, according to officials and two witnesses.

The troops also blocked access to the main business centre of Srinagar with razor wire.

“This was necessitated after protests across Srinagar city last night soon after Imran Khan’s speech,” said a police official, who declined to be identified.

India’s crackdown as it revoked Kashmir’s special status was accompanied by severe restrictions on movement, as well as disconnection of telephone services.

In some areas in Kashmir — including the Soura region near Srinagar which has witnessed protests in the past against India’s decision — people clashed with security forces by pelting stones on Friday night, forcing police to use tear gas to disperse them, said the Indian official.

