SRINAGAR: In their fresh act of state terrorism, Indian troops on Friday martyred two youths, including a local footballer, in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops martyred Amir Siraj and another youth during a cordon and search operation in Wanigam Kreeri area of the Baramulla district.

The youths were martyred in a fake encounter, the media service said, adding that Amir Siraj, who hailed from Sopore town, was missing since 24 July this year, said the media service.

Kashmiri people observed a complete shutdown in Sopore and other areas against the killing of the youths.

I strongly condemn the murder of famous Kashmiri FootBaller Amir Siraj by Indian brutal Forces. World must take notice of this genocide going on in #Kashmir. #kashmirlivedmatter #kashmiriswantfreedom pic.twitter.com/P71WZ1cJ65 — Mushaal Hussein Mullick (@MushaalMullick) December 25, 2020

Meanwhile, taking to the social networking website, Twitter, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik strongly condemned the murder of the famous Kashmiri footballer by the Indian brutal forces.

She said, “World must take notice of this genocide going on in Kashmir.”

