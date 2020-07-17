Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

SRINGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district of occupied Kashmir on Friday.

The troops martyred the youth during a military operation in the area.

Meanwhile, the troops launched cordon and search operations in several areas of Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipore districts.

On Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui had reiterated for enhanced international monitoring and continued UN reporting on the human rights crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir to save lives, dignity and freedoms of Kashmiris.

Read more: Salute Kashmiris struggling against ‘barbaric’ Indian occupation, PM on Yaum-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir

In her media briefing in Islamabad she had said the people of occupied Kashmir has been under illegal Indian occupation for over seven decades.

The spokesperson said UN human rights machinery in recent months has highlighted India’s non-compliance with its international human rights obligations.

She had said nearly a dozen UN Special Rapporteurs have raised serious concerns over India’s consistent pattern of arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture, corporal punishment, extra-judicial killings, and physical and digital lockdown in Occupied Kashmir.

