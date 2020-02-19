Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Diver in Tral area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in.

After revocation of special status of occupied Kashmir, India has planned to change Muslim majority character of the territory in the name of delimitation of Assembly constituencies.

Indian Chief Election Commissioner has nominated Sushil Chandra to the proposed Delimitation Commission for occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Analysts say fresh move is aimed at torpedoing the Muslim dominant character of the Kashmir Valley in the assembly through gerrymandering.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities are not allowing people to visit the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, who is suffering from severe chest infection for the past few days.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian forces have been deployed in bulk outside the Hyderpora residence of the veteran leader to make it sure that no one enters the house to inquire about his health.

The Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements in Srinagar said that India is conspiring to let Syed Ali Gilani die by denying him access to proper treatment.

