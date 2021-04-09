Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Shopian

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have martyred three Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth have been martyred during a cordon and search operation by the troops in Jan Mohalla area of the district.

The unrelenting military siege imposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led fascist government on August 05, 2019, continues to take a heavy toll on the daily life of the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service (KMS) on the completion of 600 days to the military siege, today (Saturday) revealed that Indian troops martyred 323 Kashmiris including 7 women during the period.

It said that at least 14,621 persons including Hurriyat leaders, activists, women, students and young boys were arrested and thousands of them were booked under black laws.

The report said the troops also damaged 1,008 houses and structures and molested or disgraced 106 women in the period.

