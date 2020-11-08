Indian troops martyr three more youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism on Sunday have martyred three youth in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were killed during a cordon and search operation by Indian troops in Machil area of district Kupwara.

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement in Srinagar while paying glowing tributes to the martyred youth appealed to the United Nations to send a fact-finding team to IIOJK to collect proofs of war crimes committed by Indian occupational forces in the territory.

Read more: FM Qureshi terms Kashmir issue of ‘human survival’

Joint teams of Indian Army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and police launched cordon and search operations in Khasipora and Batapora areas of Shopian district.

The troops sealed the areas and carried out door-to-door search operations.

Meanwhile, a report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that 446 Kashmiris received pellet injuries, fired by Indian troops on protesters from August 5, 2019 to October 2020.

Comments

comments