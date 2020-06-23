Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IOK

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of Indian occupied Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the number of martyred youth in the territory to 16 in last six days.

According to KMS, the youth were martyred by troops during a cordon and search operation at Bandzoo area of the district.

Earlier on June 19, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred six more Kashmiri youth in Shopian and Pulwama districts of occupied Kashmir.

During cordon and search operations, the troops martyred four youth at Bandpawa Chitragam in Shopian and two others inside a mosque in Pampore area of Pulwama, today. The troops had martyred one youth each in these areas, yesterday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had yesterday said that the members of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group have rejected India’s moves to change the demographic structure of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir held a virtual meeting today against the backdrop of the situation in the occupied valley which was attended by foreign ministers of Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Niger, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and representative of IOJK.

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while addressing a media briefing in Islamabad today, said that the situation of the occupied Kashmir was worsening day by day and the participants of the emergency meeting expressed deep concerns over the developments.

Indian troops were targeting helpless Kashmiris through the continuation of lockdown, military siege, communications blockade and other restrictions despite the existence of coronavirus pandemic, said Qureshi. He added that India is targeting defenceless Kashmiris to break their will through violence to accomplish the Hindutva agenda of RSS-BJP.

