Three more Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in IOK

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar city of occupied Kashmir today, taking the number of martyred youth in the territory to 14 in last four days.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in the Pazwalpora area of the city.

The operation was going on while mobile internet services were snapped in all areas of the city.

Meanwhile, Indian troops and police personnel during house raids arrested over a dozen youth in Sopore and Badgam area.

Earlier on June 19, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred six more Kashmiri youth in Shopian and Pulwama districts of occupied Kashmir.

During cordon and search operations, the troops martyred four youth at Bandpawa Chitragam in Shopian and two others inside a mosque in Pampore area of Pulwama, today. The troops had martyred one youth each in these areas, yesterday.

On June 8, Pakistan had strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings of nine Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) in fake encounters.

Read More: FM Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan’s unflinching support to Kashmiris

In a message posted by Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Twitter, she condemned the extra-judicial killings during so-called cordon and search operation in Shopian area of the occupied territory.

Comments

comments