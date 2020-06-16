FM Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan’s unflinching support to Kashmiris  

ISLAMABAD: Reaffirming Pakistan’s unflinching support to Kashmiris, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Islamabad does not accept India’s 5th August illegal steps in the occupied valley, ARY News reported.

Addressing the National Assembly session, FM Qureshi condemned the India’s unilateral move on Kashmir, adding that it was contrary to UN charter and international laws.

He maintained that a political committee is being constituted to formulate a joint way forward on critical issues of national interests including the outstanding Kashmir dispute. The foreign minister said Pakistan has a unanimous stance on the Kashmir issue.

Read More: Pakistan urges world to stop India from changing Kashmir’s demography

He clarified that Pakistan is part of the group which opposes the permanent membership of India in the UN Security Council. He, however, said non-permanent seat in the security council is given on rotational basis and Pakistan also remained the world body’s non-permanent member in the past.

The Foreign Minister also strongly rejected the statements attributed to him and the Prime Minister about the recognition of Israel. He said there is no truth in them. He said Pakistan has a historic stance on the issue and supports a two-state solution with Al-Quds Al-sharif as the capital of Palestinian state.

