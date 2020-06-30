Indian troops martyr two more youth in Occupied Kashmir

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Anantnag district of occupied Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the number of youth martyred in the district since yesterday to five.

The youth were martyred by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Waghama area of the district.

The Indian troops martyred three Kashmiri youth during a similar operation in Runipora area of the district, yesterday.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday urged the international community to take due cognizance of Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and hold India accountable under international law and relevant human rights conventions.

He said this in a special message for the online conference titled: “Kashmir: Regional and International Dimensions” organized at, Ankara University, Turkey.

The Information Minister said United Nations and the international community must take immediate action to stop India from changing the demography and distinct identity of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the recent promulgation of “Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure), 2020” by Indian rulers is clearly aimed at changing the demographic structure of Kashmir and undermining the exercise by the Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination through free and impartial plebiscite as per the relevant UNSC Resolutions.

