Indian troops martyr two youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two youth in Pulwama district of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Tral area of the district.

Meanwhile, severe cold weather has added to the miseries of residents of Kashmir valley and Jammu region as temperatures have dropped below freezing point up to minus eleven degree celsius in some areas.

According to Kashmir Media Service, temperature has dropped to minus five degree centigrade in Srinagar which has led to the freezing of Dal Lake fringes and other water bodies as well as water supply lines.

Occupied Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ which is the 40-day harshest period of winter that began on the 21st of last month and usually ends on 31st of January.

Earlier, the United States (US) aired concern over the detention of political leaders as well as residents and internet restrictions in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet, US acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G. Wells said Washington has been closely following a recent visit of Delhi-based envoys, including US Ambassador to India Ken Juster, to the occupied region.

“We remain concerned by detention of political leaders and residents, and Internet restrictions. We look forward to a return to normalcy,” she said.

