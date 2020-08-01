Indian troops martyred 24 Kashmiris in July: KMS

SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred twenty four Kashmiris including three in a fake encounter during the last month of July.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, on Saturday, these killings rendered one woman widowed and four people orphaned.

During the period, at least fifty nine people were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel.

The troops and police personnel also destroyed or damaged eleven residential houses and structures and also looted several houses in the month.

Pakistan to observe ‘Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir’ (Day of Exploitation in occupied Kashmir) on August 5, to mark one year of Indian government’s move of scrapping special status of the valley.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Last year, Modi government launched demographic apartheid in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and divided the region into three parts.

