Pakistan to observe ‘Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir’ on August 5: FM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan to observe ‘Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir’ (Day of Exploitation in occupied Kashmir) on August 5, to mark one year of Indian government’s move of scrapping special status of the valley.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Last year, Modi government launched demographic apartheid in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and divided the region into three parts.

FM Qureshi said Indian government tried to divide the Kashmiri people through this illegal act.

The foreign minister said that Kashmiri people are facing immense difficulties, pain and persecution under the continued military siege for the last one year.

FM Qureshi reiterated government’s resolve that entire Pakistani nations stands by with their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech at UN General Assembly awakened the world and gave a new life to Kashmir dispute.

He said Pakistan’s political leadership is united on the Kashmir issue and Indian attempts to jeopardize this unanimity have been frustrated.

The minister said Corona lockdown realized the world about difficulties being faced by the Kashmiri people who were in lockdown even before virus outbreak.

