Pakistan condemns restriction on Eid ul Azha prayers in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned restrictions imposed by Indian authorities on Eid-ul-Azha prayers in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K), ARY NEWS reported.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, the imposition of restrictions on prayers on one of the most important days of the Islamic calendar represents complete disrespect by the Indian government for the sentiments of the Muslims of occupied Kashmir.

“It is also a flagrant violation of their fundamental freedom of religion.”

The foreign office spokesperson said that Indian authorities were using Covid-19 related restrictions as a pretext to curb religious freedom of the Muslims of the occupied territory while allowing religious activities in various other contexts and instances.

Disallowing Kashmiri Muslims to offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers is blatant discrimination, she lamented and urged the international community, the United Nations, and human rights and humanitarian organisations to take notice of glaring denial of the religious rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people in violation of international laws and conventions.

The foreign office said that India must realise that by such repressive measures, it cannot break the will of the Kashmiris and suppress their legitimate aspirations for self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

A similar restriction was imposed in the occupied territory by Indian authorities during the Eid ul Azha event in 2019.

