Indian troops martyr one more youth in Occupied Kashmir

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

According to KMS, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Pampore area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in.

The occupation authorities have sealed all entry and exit points of the area and suspended internet service in the district.

Meanwhile, the troops arrested a youth after raiding a hospital during a similar operation in Janglatmandi area of Islamabad town.

On June 8, Pakistan had strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings of nine more Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) in fake encounters.

In a message posted by Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Twitter, she condemned the extra-judicial killings during so-called cordon and search operation in Shopian area of the occupied territory.

