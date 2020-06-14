Foreign Office rejects Rajnath Singh’s remarks on Indian-occupied Kashmir  

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday rejected remarks from Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding normalcy returning to Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), ARY NEWS reported.

The FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that the remarks from the Indian defence minister while addressing a rally via video-link should be considered as a proof of their hysteria against Pakistan.

The foreign office termed the introduction of domicile laws in the occupied territory as a bid to suppress the rights of Kashmiris and said that changing demography of population in occupied Kashmir was a conspiracy from Indian authorities.

The BJP-led government has imposed a lockdown on the basis of its military power in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said while terming curfew and telecommunications shutdown in the occupied territory as a grave violation of human rights.

She said that the remarks from Rajnath Singh were a failed attempt to divert attention from state terrorism in Indian-held Kashmir.

Read More: Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killings of nine Kashmiri youth in IOK

“Kashmiri youth are being killed extra-judicially at the hands of Indian forces in fake encounters,” said the foreign office spokesperson, adding that the IOJK people were not even allowed to attend funerals of their loved ones and the entire Hurriyat leadership was being put behind bars.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian forces in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir’s Kulgam and Islamabad districts of occupied Kashmir on Saturday.

The troops martyred two youth each during cordon and search operations at Nipora in Kulgam and in Lallan area of Islamabad. The operations were going on till last reports came in.

Indian police and troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the areas. The occupation authorities have suspended internet service in the districts.

