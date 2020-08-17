Indian youth commits suicide after being stopped from playing PUBG

A 20-year-old youth ended his life after being stopped from playing online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds in India’s Odisha state.

According to the details, Ganesh, 20 committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan of a factory after having been scolded by his uncle over playing PUBG in Bhadrak district.

Ganesh worked at a private company in Vishakhapatnam but he lost job owing to COVID-19 lockdown two months back. The youth then moved to his maternal uncle, Ramesh’s house and started working at a prawn processing factory in Dhamara area.

His uncle was not happy with Ganesh as he started avoiding job and spent most of his time on the online game.

Yesterday, his uncle lost his temper and scolded Ganesh after finding him playing the PUBG instead of attending the job.

After having been scolded by his uncle, Ganesh reached the prawn processing factory and committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

