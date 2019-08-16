‘India’s aggressive designs are grave threats to regional peace’: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here on Friday said that India’s aggressive designs were grave threats for regional peace, ARY News reported.

Talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab chapter president Ejaz Chaudhry, who called on him at his office, CM Buzdar said that armed forces of Pakistan are ever-ready for the defence of the country and added that the nation was firmly stand with them.

According to a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar paid tribute to the martyrs and added,” Those who laid down their lives for the defence of the country are out heroes.”

On the occasion, both the leaders paid tribute to the bravery of the soldiers who embraced martyrdom at the LoC due to unprovoked firing of the Indian army. The chief minister said that the Pakistan army was giving a befitting response to the enemy.

They also strongly condemned unprovoked firing of the India army at LOC and the imposition of continuous curfew in Occupied Kashmir a.

CM Buzdar further said that the nation was firmly standing shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri brethren and added that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir.

He said that India could not continue its illegal occupation of Kashmir till long through a policy of cruelty and added that New Delhi had committed a dictatorial step by revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir.

The chief minister said that Kashmiris would soon receive their destination and added that India will have to receive humiliations at every forum.

