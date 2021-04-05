India’s daily COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000 mark for first time

NEW DELHI: India’s daily COVID-19 cases soared by 103,558 on Monday, the biggest such daily increase, data from the health ministry showed, taking the total to 12.59 million.

The country added 478 new deaths, raising the total to 165,101.

India is now only the second country after the US to record a six-figure addition in infections in a single day.

The recent spurt in Covid infections is more rapid than the previous wave in September-October last year.

During the first wave, it took 32 days for the cases to rise from 18,000 to 50,000.

