India’s Hindutva policies biggest threat to regional peace: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Expressing serious concerns over Indian atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has once again urged the international community to take notice of Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiris, ARY News reported.

This was stated by FM Qureshi while chairing a high-level meeting at the foreign office in Islamabad on Thursday.

The meeting also discussed the global epidemic situation, regional and national security and Pakistan’s efforts for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said that the extremist face of India has been exposed to the world and voices are also being raised within India against the Indian government.

World is engaged in dealing with a global epidemic, but on the other hand, India wants to destroy the peace and stability of the region through its Hindutva policies, he added.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan will continue to play its conciliatory role in Afghan Peace Process with sincerity to establish peace in the neighboring country.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the government was using all resources to control the spread of coronavirus. He said we, as a nation, must defeat this global epidemic following precautionary measures issued by the government.

The meeting was attended by Adviser on National Security Moeed Yousaf, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, senior civil and military officials.

