India’s move to certainly invite severe backlash from Kashmiris: AJK president    

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Tuesday warned that India’s move to abrogate Article 370 will certainly invite a severe backlash from Kashmiris, ARY News reported.

Addressing a special cabinet meeting of AJK, Masood Khan urged the United Nations Security Council and the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

He said that the Indian government turned entire occupied Kashmir into a prison and cut off the valley from rest of the world. He maintained that Kashmiris were not alone in their just struggle for self determination.

The president said, “India has illegally tried to change the disputed status of occupied Kashmir.” He said India had blocked all kind of communication sources and cordoned off the valley by deploying additional 38,000 troops there.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned India over its illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir and made it clear that Pakistan will raise the issue at every forum.

Addressing a National Assembly session convened to discuss the human rights abuses and India’s unilateral scrapping of special status of the occupied valley, the prime minister had condemned the Indian move in strong words and had said that India’s ruling party was following in the footsteps of the Nazi party in Germany by trying to suppress Kashmiri people’s freedom struggle through force.

