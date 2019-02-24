India’s war mongering chief hurdle for regional peace: CM Buzdar   

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that India’s war mongering and aggressive strategy to surpass independence movement of Kashmiris people was the greatest hurdle in the way of regional peace of region.

According to a statement released from his office, CM Buzdar said that India had crossed every limit of atrocities and violating human rights in occupied Kashmir. He said that Pakistan strongly condemned this self-created drama of Indian government through which they were instigating war-like situation nevertheless this stubborn attitude had exposed them before the whole world.

Sardar Usman Buzdar termed the Indian allegations a new attempt to tarnish reality and added that entire Pakistani nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces to safeguard integrity of our motherland. He said, ‘Our armed forces are fully prepared to retaliate any aggression created by Indian forces.’

Read More: Nothing more sacred than defending motherland: COAS

Earlier in the day, appreciating the state of high morale and readiness of the troops, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said that there was not anything more sacred than defending the motherland.

According to military’s media wing, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited troops along the working boundary near Sialkot and said, ‘I take pride in leading an Army which is ever ready to perform this duty.’

Comments

comments