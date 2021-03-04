Indictment of accused in judge blackmailing case set for April 8

ISLAMABAD: A cybercrime in Karachi on Thursday fixed judge blackmailing case for indictment of three accused on April 8, ARY News reported.

Mian Tariq, Raza Khan and Hamza Arif are accused of filming former accountability court judge, late Arshad Malik’s video and then blackmailing him.

The accused have been directed to ensure their presence in the court on April 8 for indictment in the case.

Last year in the month of December. former accountability judge Muhammad Arshad Malik, who had handed a verdict against former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Still Mills case had breathed his last while battling coronavirus.

Video scandal

On August 6, 2020, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had issued a notification regarding the removal from service of Arshad Malik who, being the judge of the Islamabad accountability court, had convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Al-Azizia reference and acquitted him in Flagship reference.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had accused Malik of convicting Sharif in Al-Azizia reference under duress.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on July 6, 2019, Maryam Nawaz had shown reporters a video in which Arshad Malik was heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

Malik, however, had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence.

