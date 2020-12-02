Indoor dining in restaurants, hotels banned in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday also imposed a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and hotels across the province.

The govt has banned dine-in services at restaurants and hotels, allowing the only takeaway.

According to a notification issued by KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department, the decision was taken in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases, as per directives of the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) and declaration of health emergency in the province.

The violators would face legal proceedings and also be penalized under the relevant law, the notification added.

The novel coronavirus claimed three more lives and infected 218 people during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the KP health department, three more people died from the COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the virus to 1,378 in the province.

Another 218 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of the cases to 47,919, it added.

A spokesperson of the KP health department said 281 more patients recovered from the deadly disease during the past 24 hours.

