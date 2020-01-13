Industrialists end strike outside SSGC head office after successful talks

KARACHI: The protesting industrialists on Monday ended their sit-in outside the Sui Southern Gas Company head office after successful talks with the officials of the SSGC.

The first round of the talks between the officials of the SSGC and the industrialists had failed, earlier in the day.

The industrialists of metropolitan city and the labourers gathered outside the SSGC head office to record their protest against non availability of the gas to their units.

The managing director SSGC said the supply of 50mmcfd from KEPTO power plant is being restored and the other terms and conditions will be decided within a month.

Earlier, in his media interaction, President Karachi Industrialists Forum, Javed Bulwani said SSGC is only giving assurances but their problems remain unresolved.

Read more: Govt taking all-out measures to overcome gas crisis: Hafeez Shaikh

Speaking to the news men, the industrialists said they don’t have any other issue rather than supply of gas. They said the industries should be provided uninterrupted gas to boost country’s exports.

On Friday, Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan had passed the buck of prevailing gas shortfall in the country onto previous governments saying they didn’t focus their attention on gas exploration.

Responding to a calling-attention notice during the Senate session, he had said Sindh currently produces 2,243 mmcfd (million cubic feet per day) natural gas.

