Infant-girl-recovered-safe-after-car-was-stolen-with-her-inside

NORTH CAROLINA: A car was stolen with a 5-month-old girl inside resting in a Greensboro city of the United States earlier this week, according to a news release from the local police.

The carjacking took place from the locality on Friday but little did the carjackers know, there was an infant girl, Nora Starr Grant, inside the car as well.

An Amber Alert, or a child abduction emergency alert is a message, was issued for Nora, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

She was wearing a red and white onesie with a flower design at the time of the incident of her lifting.

Greensboro police said a mom stopped at the gas station to get directions and left her 5-month-old in the car with it running. During that time, someone jumped in the car and took off.

The car was a black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with North Carolina plate HFK-2105 and had a dent on the driver’s side, police spread the message so any information can be reported on the whereabouts of the car when seen on 911.

