Khan Was Here: Murad Saeed highlights positive economic indicators

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday took to Twitter to relay the positive headway made in the country’s economy, ARY News reported.

The minister said that the rate of inflation is slowly and steadily on the decline and will continue to go further down as the government implements its plans and strategies which have been a difficult but necessary pill to swallow.

Read More: Financial indicators hopeful, inflation will come down in few months: Reza Baqir

Murad Saeed said that the petroleum prices decreasing and the recent surge in the Pakistan stock exchange are all positive indicators notifying that the direction of Pakistan’s economy is right.

Saeed also hailed the increase in the rate of export for the country as another positive indicator and a testament to the government’s economic policy bearing fruits.

Read More: Pakistani exports witness 13.61 percent increase in Feb 2020: Razak Dawood

He tweeted a slogan reading: “From terrorism to tourism, aid to trade, from ‘do more’ to ‘help us’ and from bankruptcy to stability.”

He concluded his tweet saying that if anyone asks how Pakistan achieved all this in such a short span of time then answer them saying, ‘Khan was here.’

Comments

comments