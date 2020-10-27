Inflation provincial subject after 18th amendment: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: We understand the grievances of the people amid increasing inflation but price hike is provincial subject since 18th Amendment, said Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar.

Talking exclusively in ARY News program 11th Hour the SAPM on Youth Affairs said a better plan to manage wheat and sugar for the country could have been worked out but the advent of novel coronavirus caused surge in commodity rates across the globe.

SAPM Dar claimed within the next two months, the opposition will have nothing to say on inflation topic as the government will put the inflation genie back in the bottle.

However, Dar asserted that since the 18th amendment came to be enforced, it has been the responsibility of provinces to keep inflation in their respective provinces in check.

He said Sindh government is solely responsible for rising prices of fruits and vegetables in the province as it’s constitutionally their subject.

Usman Dar inquired if Sindh is facing a wheat crisis now, why it did not timely import wheat.

It may be noted the federal government decided earlier on Tuesday to bring a special package for farmers based on an incentive of more relief for the growers who increases the quantity of crop.

The decision was made during the Federal Cabinet meeting where it was briefed that a package based on incentives for growers producing more crops would be announced in two to three days.

According to sources, the cabinet mulled over incentives to the farmers including increasing support price for wheat besides also giving subsidy on seeds and fertilizers.

The cabinet was briefed that the package would help the country in overcoming the shortage of basic food items in the country.

