Inmate dies of cardiac arrest just one day after being awarded sentence

SUKKUR: An inmate of the Central Prison Sukkur died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday, just one day after being awarded a jail term of seven years in a graft case, reported ARY News.

According to the jail authorities, Ghulam Qadir Bhutto suffered a cardiac arrest and was shifted to a hospital where he breathed his last. His body will be handed over to his family after fulfillment of legal formalities.

The deceased along eleven others, including the Qambar Shahdad Kot deputy commissioner were found guilty of embezzling funds of the Sukkur municipal corporation and awarded seven-year imprisonment.

DC Javeed Jagirani and other accused, who were out on bail, were taken into custody following the announcement of the judgment and shifted to the Sukkur jail to serve their prison term.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur had filed a Rs64.77 million corruption reference against them.

