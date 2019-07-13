29 inmates test HIV positive in Balochistan

QUETTA: Twenty-nine inmates in different prisons of Balochistan have tested positive for HIV, said a report.

The Balochistan AIDS Control Programme screened 2,300 inmates at 11 jails in the province on the request of the home department.

The report of the AIDS Control Programme said that 29 out of the 2,300 prisoners were found to be HIV positive.

Of the 29 people, 24 prisoners are in Central Jail of Gadani, four in District Jail Quetta and one is in District Jail of Loralai.

In June, Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid directed to conduct HIV screening tests of every prisoner in all the 41 prisons in Punjab.

Chairing a high-level meeting in connection with eradication of HIV, AIDS, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that rehabilitation centers should be established in all prisons of the province.

In a statement issued from Directorate General Public Relations Punjab, she said, “Prisoners with having HIV AIDS and TB must be facilitated in separate barracks.” The minister further said that services of psychologists were very important for the patients of HIV AIDS and hepatitis.

