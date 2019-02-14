Innovation in education sector imperative for fast-paced development: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said that innovation in the field of education was imperative in the current era to achieve the goal of fast-paced development, Radio Pakistan reported.

He was addressing the one-day conference on ‘Building Innovative Pakistan through Science, Technology and Innovative Policy’ at Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad.

Shafqat Mahmood emphasised the need for becoming part of the technological revolution and scientific advancement to ensure the quality education.

He said the country had to improve quality of teaching and degrees and make its universities as centre of excellence as well to uplift the standard of the education.

The minister said Pakistan was moving forward under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister for education on January 28 said steps were afoot to improve the standard of education in the country.

Addressing a function in Islamabad, he had said the youth should acquire technical training to exploit job opportunities both at home and abroad.

In his remarks on the occasion, German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler had said there were vast investment opportunities in Pakistan and several German companies were interested to invest in the country.

The minister for education had earlier this month said a nationwide literacy campaign would soon be launched to increase the literacy rate by at least 12 percent in four years.

