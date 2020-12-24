Inquiry ordered into brawl between guard and student at BRT station

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Transport Minister Shah Muhammad Wazir has ordered an inquiry into an incident of a brawl between a guard and a student at a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station, last week, ARY News reported.

The minister has appointed three inquiry officers who have been directed to submit their report within three days into the incident. The minister said misbehave with the passengers using BRT services will not be tolerated at any cost.

On Sunday, a video had emerged of a young man beating up a security guard at a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station in Peshawar after he was asked to put on a mask.

Read more: Watch: Peshawar man beats up guard at BRT station when asked to wear mask

According to a spokesperson for the BRT, the security guard posted at the entrance to a BRT station had asked the youngster with no mask on to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines by wearing one. He got furious and started beating up the guard.

Footage available with ARY News shows the youth getting into a fistfight with the guard after a heated exchange. Later, an unidentified man can be seen jumping in, pounding the youngster with his fists.

Comments

comments