PM’s inquiry commission receives first case against Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s debt inquiry commission has received its first case to probe against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal.

The case of alleged corruption against the PML-N stalwart was sent by Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday.

Saeed sent the case to the commission along with all documentary proofs, claiming that Iqbal incurred the loss of about Rs50-70 billion to the national kitty.

Sources said that the inquiry commission has started investigating the case.

The minister has relayed that in 2013, the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal signed a contract for the construction of the Multan-Sukkur motorway with the company of Javed Sadiq.

As per the allegations of Saeed, Sadiq was placed as a front man by PML-N to embezzle the funds of the project.

During his last press conference on June 13, the communication minister had announced to tighten the noose around Ahsan Iqbal. “The time has come for Ahsan Iqbal to worry,” he said while vowing to eliminate corruption under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

