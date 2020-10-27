Instagram users can now stream live for four hours

Facebook-owned Instagram on Tuesday announced extending the maximum length of a stream to four hours.

This extended timeframe will be available to all Instagram users globally, so long as they have no history of IP or policy violations.

Explaining the reason behind extending time limits on live steams, the company said that change is meant to help those who’ve had to pivot to virtual events, like fitness instructors, teachers, musicians, artists, activists and among others.

Related to this change, Instagram will also update the “Live Now” section in IGTV and at the end of live streams to help direct users to more live content.

Instagram also today pre-announced another feature which has yet to arrive.

It says that it will “soon” add an option that will allow creators to archive their live streams for up to 30 days.

